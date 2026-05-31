What China's absence from a key defense summit means for regional security in Asia
At an Asian defense summit, the U.S. called on other countries to increase military spending. China didn't even send its defense minister.
Copyright 2026 NPR
At an Asian defense summit, the U.S. called on other countries to increase military spending. China didn't even send its defense minister.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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