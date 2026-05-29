Morning news brief
The U.S. says it's moving closer to a deal to end the Iran war despite continued fighting, DOJ opens investigation into Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll, Bari Weiss wants to reinvent CBS' "60 Minutes."
Copyright 2026 NPR
The U.S. says it's moving closer to a deal to end the Iran war despite continued fighting, DOJ opens investigation into Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll, Bari Weiss wants to reinvent CBS' "60 Minutes."
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.