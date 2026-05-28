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U.S. conducts another strike against Iran

NPR | By Aya Batrawy,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT

U.S. forces carried out new defensive strikes on Iran on Wednesday as President Trump insisted November's midterm elections won't make him rush to make a deal to end the Iran war.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batrawy is an NPR International Correspondent. She leads NPR's Gulf bureau in Dubai.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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