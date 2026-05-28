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Trump's proposed gas tax holiday could lead to another big problem for drivers

NPR | By Stephan Bisaha
Published May 28, 2026 at 4:48 AM EDT

President Trump has proposed suspending the federal gas tax to lower the cost at the pump. But that could cost drivers another way -- potholes.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Stephan Bisaha
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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