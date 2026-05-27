© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

He filmed himself doing household tasks — for AI robots

NPR | By Scott Detrow,
Lennon SherburnePatrick Jarenwattananon
Published May 27, 2026 at 5:59 PM EDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Reece Rogers of WIRED about a new wave of data collection marketplaces, where users can sell their videos of everyday tasks to AI developers.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Lennon Sherburne
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.