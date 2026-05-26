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Protests outside New Jersey ICE facility grow as detainees stage hunger strike over poor conditions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

Sen. Andy Kim, Democrat from New Jersey, says he was pepper sprayed by federal agents at a Newark Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on Monday. The senator joined a protest outside the facility, where detainees are staging a hunger strike against poor conditions.

Ricardo Kaulessar, a reporter with the Bergen Record, speaks with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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