Why Israel is unhappy with the latest U.S. negotiations with Iran
Israeli officials have called the emerging U.S. deal with Iran a "bad" deal, over concerns that it does not force Iran to give up its nuclear program at the start.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Israeli officials have called the emerging U.S. deal with Iran a "bad" deal, over concerns that it does not force Iran to give up its nuclear program at the start.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.