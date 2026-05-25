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Why Israel is unhappy with the latest U.S. negotiations with Iran

NPR | By Daniel Estrin,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published May 25, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT

Israeli officials have called the emerging U.S. deal with Iran a "bad" deal, over concerns that it does not force Iran to give up its nuclear program at the start.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly

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