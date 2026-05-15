Son reflects with his mother about growing up with autism
Jhovana Figueroa was diagnosed with autism when he was a toddler. For StoryCorps, Figueroa and his mom talk about his childhood and their hopes for the future.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Jhovana Figueroa was diagnosed with autism when he was a toddler. For StoryCorps, Figueroa and his mom talk about his childhood and their hopes for the future.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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