Trump's DEI blitz raises questions: Could the NFL's Rooney Rule be flagged next?
The Trump administration is challenging DEI policies at firms that seek diverse candidates through the hiring process. Could the NFL be next?
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Trump administration is challenging DEI policies at firms that seek diverse candidates through the hiring process. Could the NFL be next?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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