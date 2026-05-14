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Trump's DEI blitz raises questions: Could the NFL's Rooney Rule be flagged next?

NPR | By Andrea Hsu
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:47 AM EDT

The Trump administration is challenging DEI policies at firms that seek diverse candidates through the hiring process. Could the NFL be next?

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Andrea Hsu
Andrea Hsu is NPR's labor and workplace correspondent.
See stories by Andrea Hsu
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