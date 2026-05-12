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What an American writer has seen in China related to AI, U.S. sentiments in the last 13 years

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT

American writer Jacob Dreyer has lived in China for 13 years.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talked with him in Shanghai about life in China, how much artificial intelligence is folded into daily life there, and his thoughts on how Chinese attitudes toward the United States have shifted.

Dreyer has written about these topics, and more, in the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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