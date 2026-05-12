How Americans see China now
As President Trump heads to China this week, a new NPR-Chicago Council-Ipsos poll finds most Americans think U.S. tariffs have hurt both economies, and that the Iran war is bad for America.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As President Trump heads to China this week, a new NPR-Chicago Council-Ipsos poll finds most Americans think U.S. tariffs have hurt both economies, and that the Iran war is bad for America.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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