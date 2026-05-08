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Who am I? Where do I belong? A novel looks at questions that bind humans across centuries

NPR | By Justine Kenin,
Scott DetrowKai McNamee
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:09 PM EDT

NPR's Scott Detrow talks with the debut novelist Portia Elan. Her book Homebound travels through centuries and through the imagination.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NHPR Books
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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