The real-world influence of Star Trek's U.S.S. Enterprise
The Star Trek Enterprise evoked Americans' sense of adventure and a utopian vision of humanity. It's part of NPR's 250th anniversary series "America in Pursuit."
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Star Trek Enterprise evoked Americans' sense of adventure and a utopian vision of humanity. It's part of NPR's 250th anniversary series "America in Pursuit."
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.