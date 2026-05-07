CNN founder Ted Turner leaves a legacy of fighting for environmental causes
Ted Turner is being remembered as the founder of CNN, but he was also someone who used his wealth for environmental stewardship.
Copyright 2026 WABE 90.1 Atlanta
Ted Turner is being remembered as the founder of CNN, but he was also someone who used his wealth for environmental stewardship.
Copyright 2026 WABE 90.1 Atlanta
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