Here's what musician Amy Grant likes about getting older
On Wild Card, well-known guests answer the kinds of questions we often think about but don't talk about. Musician Amy Grant talks about what she likes about getting older.
Copyright 2026 NPR
On Wild Card, well-known guests answer the kinds of questions we often think about but don't talk about. Musician Amy Grant talks about what she likes about getting older.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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