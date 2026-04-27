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Michel Martin on shooting at White House Correspondents' Association dinner

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published April 27, 2026 at 4:57 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks co-host Michel Martin about her experience as shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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