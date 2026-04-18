Irish musician CMAT chats about her new album, 'Euro-Country'
NPR'S Scott Simon speaks to CMAT about her new album, "Euro Country," her U.S. tour, and her particular blend of country, rock and traditional Irish music.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR'S Scott Simon speaks to CMAT about her new album, "Euro Country," her U.S. tour, and her particular blend of country, rock and traditional Irish music.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.