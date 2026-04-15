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Eric Swalwell facing new sexual assault allegations after resignation from Congress

NPR | By Marisa Lagos
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

Eric Swalwell is facing new allegations of sexual assault, days after the California Democrat formally submitted his resignation from Congress.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Marisa Lagos
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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