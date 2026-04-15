Eric Swalwell facing new sexual assault allegations after resignation from Congress
Eric Swalwell is facing new allegations of sexual assault, days after the California Democrat formally submitted his resignation from Congress.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Eric Swalwell is facing new allegations of sexual assault, days after the California Democrat formally submitted his resignation from Congress.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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