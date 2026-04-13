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In 'Small Town Girls,' Pulitzer winner Jayne Anne Phillips explores her West Virginia roots

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 13, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT
The cover of "Small Town GIrls" beside author Jayne Anne Phillips. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)
Courtesy of Penguin Random House
The cover of "Small Town GIrls" beside author Jayne Anne Phillips. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

Host Robin Young speaks with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jayne Anne Phillips about “Small Town Girls: A Writer’s Memoir,” a collection of essays about West Virginia, where she was born and raised, writing and the writers that influenced her. The book comes out on April 21.

Book excerpt: ‘Small Town Girls’

By Jayne Anne Phillips

Reprinted with permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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