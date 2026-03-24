Why it's so hard to take down Cambodia's online scam industry
Americans lost some $10 billion to online scammers in Southeast Asia in 2024. Cambodia, in particular, has been warned to clean up its act in recent months.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Americans lost some $10 billion to online scammers in Southeast Asia in 2024. Cambodia, in particular, has been warned to clean up its act in recent months.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.