© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

How the energy crisis fueled by the war in Iran is affecting Asia

NPR | By A Martínez
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:49 AM EDT

Asia is feeling the energy shock of the war on Iran. NPR's A Martinez talks to Sam Reynolds of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.