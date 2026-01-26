© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to NHPR and help fund this vital state-wide service.

Border Czar Tom Homan headed to Minnesota 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 26, 2026 at 12:04 PM EST

President Trump said on social media that Border Czar Tom Homan will head to Minnesota on Monday, after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti on Saturday in Minneapolis. Pretti was an intensive care nurse at a local veterans hospital.

It’s the second killing of a Minnesota resident by a federal agent in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Minnesota Public Radio’s Brian Bakst.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.