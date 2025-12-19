Cuba on edge as U.S. moves against Venezuela risk fuel shortages and deeper isolation
Cuba is watching nervously as the U.S. ramps up pressure on Venezuela, threatening a lifeline and deepening the island's isolation.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Cuba is watching nervously as the U.S. ramps up pressure on Venezuela, threatening a lifeline and deepening the island's isolation.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.