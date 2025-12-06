Inside the push to bring mental health care into American mosques
American Muslim communities are working to reduce stigma around therapy by bringing mental health services into mosques and making counseling easier to access.
Copyright 2025 NPR
American Muslim communities are working to reduce stigma around therapy by bringing mental health services into mosques and making counseling easier to access.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.