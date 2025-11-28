Morning news brief
One of the two National Guard members shot in D.C. has died, the holiday shopping season is here, but shoppers are apprehensive, stores try to coax anxious shoppers into splurging this Black Friday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
One of the two National Guard members shot in D.C. has died, the holiday shopping season is here, but shoppers are apprehensive, stores try to coax anxious shoppers into splurging this Black Friday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.