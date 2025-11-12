Democrats point fingers and share their dissent ahead of vote to end the shutdown
After a breakaway faction of Democratic senators supported a deal to end the government shutdown, some in the party expressed their discontent.
Copyright 2025 NPR
After a breakaway faction of Democratic senators supported a deal to end the government shutdown, some in the party expressed their discontent.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.