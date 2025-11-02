A Chicago music subculture is taking off... in London
Recently, the godfather of a music and dance genre known as Chicago Footwork came to London. But why are British fans so keen on this fast-paced American subculture?
Copyright 2025 NPR
Recently, the godfather of a music and dance genre known as Chicago Footwork came to London. But why are British fans so keen on this fast-paced American subculture?
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.