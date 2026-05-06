Soaking rain in the forecast as most of NH remains in moderate drought

A soaking rain is expected to arrive Thursday evening across New Hampshire, where moderate drought still persists.

The National Weather Service reports that thunderstorms are possible in central New Hampshire and wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph.

Their forecast indicates that the White Mountains and foothills could get the heaviest rainfall, as much as 1 inch.

Related: Ongoing drought could fuel a more intense wildfire season in NH

Rangers with the state Division of Forests & Lands posted Wednesday ’s fire danger at moderate levels.

WMUR reports firefighters from half a dozen communities responded in Deerfield on Tuesday to help the Deerfield Fire Department contain a brush fire, which was exacerbated by windy conditions.

After this rain storm, New Hampshire can expect to see mostly sunny days Thursday and Friday. The next chance of rain is Saturday afternoon and evening.