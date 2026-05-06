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Soaking rain in the forecast as most of NH remains in moderate drought

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published May 6, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
The New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands operates 15 fire towers around the state, including on Prospect Mount at Weeks State Park in Lancaster. The division's fire rangers issued a "moderate" fire danger warning for May 6. After Thursday's rains, more dry weather is in store Thursday and Friday.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands operates 15 fire towers around the state, including on Prospect Mount at Weeks State Park in Lancaster. The division's fire rangers issued a "moderate" fire danger warning for May 6. After Thursday's rains, more dry weather is in store Thursday and Friday.

A soaking rain is expected to arrive Thursday evening across New Hampshire, where moderate drought still persists.

The National Weather Service reports that thunderstorms are possible in central New Hampshire and wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph.

Their forecast indicates that the White Mountains and foothills could get the heaviest rainfall, as much as 1 inch.

Related: Ongoing drought could fuel a more intense wildfire season in NH

Rangers with the state Division of Forests & Lands posted Wednesday’s fire danger at moderate levels.

WMUR reports firefighters from half a dozen communities responded in Deerfield on Tuesday to help the Deerfield Fire Department contain a brush fire, which was exacerbated by windy conditions.

After this rain storm, New Hampshire can expect to see mostly sunny days Thursday and Friday. The next chance of rain is Saturday afternoon and evening.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

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