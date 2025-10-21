Vance arrives in Israel with goal of keeping truce on track
Vice President JD Vance arrives in Israel as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to bolster a Mideast ceasefire that's already proving shaky.
Copyright 2025 NPR
