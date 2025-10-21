© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a member of the NHPR Leadership Circle!

Vance arrives in Israel with goal of keeping truce on track

By Greg Myre
Published October 21, 2025 at 4:36 PM EDT

Vice President JD Vance arrives in Israel as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to bolster a Mideast ceasefire that's already proving shaky.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.