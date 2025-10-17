Saxophonist Nicole Glover had to face herself to find her sound

Saxophonist Nicole Glover possesses a singular voice on her instrument, and has emerged as one of the most exciting musicians of her generation.

Her sound is marked by clarity, strength and sincerity. These qualities have placed her not only among the great tenor sax players, but also in the lineage of masterful bandleaders. She has performed with Christian McBride as a core member of his band Ursa Major, Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Dee Dee Bridgewater and the all-star ensemble ARTEMIS .

Along with her distinct sound comes a distinct story, one shaped by challenges, detours and an unwavering drive to make a life in music.

On this episode of Jazz Night in America, Glover reflects on the trials and triumphs that have defined her journey, and how she ultimately became the hero of her own story.

Set List:

"The Fox" (Kenny Dorham), from the album Plays , feat. Nicole Glover, tenor saxophone; Tyrone Allen, bass; Kayvon Gordon, drums; Steve Nelson, vibraphone

, feat. Nicole Glover, tenor saxophone; Tyrone Allen, bass; Kayvon Gordon, drums; Steve Nelson, vibraphone "Strange Lands" (Nicole Glover, Daniel Duke), from the album Strange Lands , feat. Nicole Glover, tenor saxophone; Daniel Duke, bass; Nic Cacioppo, drums

, feat. Nicole Glover, tenor saxophone; Daniel Duke, bass; Nic Cacioppo, drums "Twilight Zone" (Glover, Duke), from the album Strange Lands , feat. Nicole Glover, tenor saxophone; Daniel Duke, bass; Nic Cacioppo, drums

, feat. Nicole Glover, tenor saxophone; Daniel Duke, bass; Nic Cacioppo, drums "No. 2" (Lawrence Williams), from the album Memories, Dream, Reflections, feat. Nicole Glover, tenor saxophone; Tyrone Allen II, bass; Kayvon Gordon, drums

feat. Nicole Glover, tenor saxophone; Tyrone Allen II, bass; Kayvon Gordon, drums "March" (Miki Yamanaka), from the album Memories, Dream, Reflections, feat. Nicole Glover, tenor saxophone; Tyrone Allen II, bass; Kayvon Gordon, drums

feat. Nicole Glover, tenor saxophone; Tyrone Allen II, bass; Kayvon Gordon, drums "The Shanghai Skyline" (Wynton Marsalis), from the album The Shanghai Suite, feat. the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

feat. the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis "Tell Him I Said Hello" (Jack Canning), from the album Memories, Dream, Reflections, feat. Nicole Glover, tenor saxophone; Tyrone Allen II, bass; Kayvon Gordon, drums

feat. Nicole Glover, tenor saxophone; Tyrone Allen II, bass; Kayvon Gordon, drums "I Concentrate on You" (Cole Porter), from the album Strange Lands, feat. George Cables, piano; Nicole Glover, tenor saxophone; Daniel Duke, bass; Nic Cacioppo, drums



Credits: Emily Springer, writer and producer; Sarah Geledi, producer; Simon Rentner, consulting senior producer and editor; Ron Scalzo, mastering engineer; Steven A. Williams, executive producer; Suraya Mohamed, executive producer at NPR Music; Christian McBride, host

