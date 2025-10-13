Communities are cut off in Mexico amid deadly flooding from 2 tropical storms
At least 64 people are dead after torrential rains fueled by twin Pacific storms triggered mudslides and severe flooding across five Mexican states.
Copyright 2025 NPR
At least 64 people are dead after torrential rains fueled by twin Pacific storms triggered mudslides and severe flooding across five Mexican states.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.