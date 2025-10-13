© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Communities are cut off in Mexico amid deadly flooding from 2 tropical storms

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 13, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT

At least 64 people are dead after torrential rains fueled by twin Pacific storms triggered mudslides and severe flooding across five Mexican states.

