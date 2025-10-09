© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Letitia James, who prosecuted Trump in N.Y., is indicted on one count of bank fraud

By Carrie Johnson,
Scott Detrow
Published October 9, 2025 at 5:09 PM EDT

The Attorney General in New York has been indicted on a bank fraud charge after President Trump urged the Justice Department to prosecute her.

