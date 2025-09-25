Syria's leader makes debut on the world stage at UNGA
For the first time in decades, a Syrian leader addressed the U.N. General Assembly. A look at how the former rebel leader transformed himself into a global statesman.
Copyright 2025 NPR
For the first time in decades, a Syrian leader addressed the U.N. General Assembly. A look at how the former rebel leader transformed himself into a global statesman.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.