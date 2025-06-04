CT's 2025 legislative session is wrapping up today. Here's what to know

The end of another legislative session in Connecticut is here. Many measures have already passed, and Gov. Ned Lamont has signed 20 of those into law as of Tuesday.

Hundreds of bills still languish on the House and Senate calendars, and many will die from inaction when the General Assembly reaches its constitutional deadline at midnight.

Senate lawmakers spent much of Tuesday debating the state’s two-year budget agreement before approving it Tuesday evening. The measure already passed in the House mostly along party lines. The package now goes to Gov. Ned Lamont, who is expected to sign it.

But budget talks won’t end during the regular session. House Democratic leaders say a special session will be needed later this year to better address the Trump administration’s deep cuts to public health, and anticipated Congressional cuts to federal aid, including Medicaid and food assistance.

Here’s a look at where some major bills stand on the last day of the 2025 legislative session.

Lawmakers have reached a 2-year budget agreement

The $55.8 billion deal released early Monday includes an increase to Medicaid reimbursements for providers. It also raises the earned state income tax credit for low-income families with children, but doesn’t include the middle-class child tax credit Democrats pushed for.

It also funds one of Lamont’s priorities this session — to inject hundreds of millions of surplus dollars to bolster the state’s struggling child care system long-term.

The budget also includes an additional $60 million over the next two years to go toward boosting special education services within school districts. That was a positive for Republican House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, but he voiced concerns about the overall budget, which he believes will set the state up for long-term tax increases.

Addressing causes and solutions for climate change

A pair of bills addressing the climate crisis have been among many lawmakers’ priorities this session. One measure focuses on mitigating human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, updating net-zero targets and promoting renewable energy and jobs. That bill passed the House May 5, but was awaiting a vote in the Senate as of Tuesday evening.

The other bill is geared toward climate resilience. It passed both chambers and now awaits the signature from the governor, who also declared resiliency a priority this year.

The measure includes requirements for information about flood risk to homes and “resiliency districts” to help towns finance mitigation projects. It also requires updates to the state’s hazard mitigation plans and nature-based solutions to the impacts of climate change.

The General Assembly wasn’t able to fully pass major climate legislation in both 2023 and 2024.

Housing reform

Lawmakers last week gave a final vote on the omnibus bill lawmakers crafted in response to the state’s housing shortage. The measure seeks to change zoning rules and outline ways to increase the number of housing units. It also seeks to improve housing affordability.

The bill incentivizes municipalities to develop housing near public transportation. Towns with over 15,000 people will also be required to create a fair rent commission.

Under the bill towns and cities are also prohibited from installing architecture in public spaces that prevents a person from laying down or sitting.

Lawmakers debate health care, codify fluoride levels, nix overdose prevention sites

Connecticut lawmakers also passed a variety of measures surrounding public health and access to care. Several measures are in response to health guidance changes at the federal level, such as the current amount of recommended fluoride in public water supplies.

Through this year’s priority public health measure, one provision upholds a law ensuring emergency abortion care for pregnant patients in the state. The bill also creates a safe harbor fund with private grants to fund nonprofits providing reproductive or gender-affirming health care.

House Democrats amended the bill after it passed the Senate to take out overdose prevention sites. Such programs allow people with substance use disorder to safely take controlled drugs under medical supervision. House Speaker Matt Ritter says Gov. Ned Lamont would have vetoed the measure with that provision.

This story will be updated.