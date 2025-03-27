Tariffs hurt small newspapers
A newspaper on the rural Colorado-New Mexico state line says new tariffs on Canadian newsprint could be the straw that breaks their back financially. Many newspapers are barely hanging on.
Copyright 2025 NPR
