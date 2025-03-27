© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Tariffs hurt small newspapers

By Dan Boyce
Published March 27, 2025 at 5:27 PM EDT

A newspaper on the rural Colorado-New Mexico state line says new tariffs on Canadian newsprint could be the straw that breaks their back financially. Many newspapers are barely hanging on.

Dan Boyce

