What even IS art? The quiz doesn't know — but do you?

By Holly J. Morris
Published February 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
From left: AI art, a movie star, an embattled mayor.
Christie's Images Ltd. 2025; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
From left: AI art, a movie star, an embattled mayor.

This week, we touched on some of our very favorite topics: animals in human places, AI-generated content, heroic dogs, child actors, the papacy and more. Enjoy!

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
