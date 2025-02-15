'Wait Wait' for February 15, 2025: Live in Richmond with GWAR

This week's show was recorded in Richmond, Virginia with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guests GWAR and panelists Alzo Slade, Negin Farsad, and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Chioke This Time

Asteroid! Pennies In Heaven; Fermez-le telephone!

Panel Questions

Backup Boyfriend

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about someone saving 1.2 million dollars, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: GWAR answer our questions about jag-gwars...uh...jaguars

Mike Bishop and Mike Derks of the interstellar metal band GWAR play our game called, "You guys are GWAR, meet Jag -Gwars" Three questions about jaguars.

Dashboard Ads; Down In the Dumps

Limericks

Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: A Fine Dry White; The Risks Of Being Too Familiar; Going Gray At the Office

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what we'll do with all those leftover pennies.

