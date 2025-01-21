Amherst-Pelham school leader 'categorically denies' threatening staff

Amherst-Pelham Regional School District Superintendent E. Xiomara Herman responded publicly today to allegations she threatened employees with physical harm and used inappropriate language.

The events are described in an anonymous letter sent to the district's school committee, to NEPM and other media outlets.

The allegations were brought to Herman's attention last month she said. Herman has requested a formal investigation by the school committee, which is currently in process.

"While I categorically deny making any threats of physical harm or using inappropriate language, I take these allegations seriously and have worked diligently to ensure concerns are addressed professionally and responsibly," Herman said.

In the anonymous letter, the writers describe themselves as a group of district administrators. They said they met in December with two school committee members to share their concerns about the superintendent, who started her position with the district in July 2024.

The educators wrote they had concerns about "threats and comments" made by Herman "and her former assistant, Nyby Douglas (now working in a different role) that insinuate violence [and] are particularly astonishing."

It describes that "witnesses heard Ms. Douglas say that if anyone messed with Dr. [Xiomara] or her, Ms. Douglas’ brother, who was a sniper, would immediately come to Amherst to 'take care' of people."

It went on to describe another anonymous letter, sent to district administrators and the school committee.

ARPS.ORG In western, Mass., Amherst-Pelham Regional School District Superintendent E. Xiomara Herman is being accused, anonymously, of threatening school employees and mismanaging the district budget. She denies the allegations.

"Dr. [Xiomara] claimed to be sure she knew who wrote the anonymous letter, and that it was a central office administrator. [She] claimed she was so angry that she wanted to beat up that director, and only her assistant was holding her back."

The letter goes on to say that administrators who witnessed or were named in these threats have since felt unsafe in the work environment.

"Retaliatory moves are already being made against administrators who have spoken up," the letter states.



There is "plenty of evidence" the letter writers said that they are "working in a hostile environment and that the culture of fear is growing."

They also allege budget mismanagement.

"Principals and directors have faced unclear expectations throughout this process, followed by public reprimands in budget meetings for not being prepared, though no guidelines for preparation had been sent ahead of the meetings," the anonymous letter states.

They asked for an immediate response to their concerns and a thorough investigation. They also requested that during an investigation, Herman and Douglas be placed on leave.

For Herman, the allegations have prompted what she said is a broader reflection on cultural dynamics.

Herman is the district's first Black superintendent, she pointed out. She previously worked and is from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

As someone coming from outside the organization, Herman said she recognizes "the cultural nuances that influence perceptions and expectations."

She has learned that being direct, which is often a hallmark of her leadership, she said, "can be seen as offensive to some, while indirectness, which may be preferred by others, can feel like a lack of transparency to me."

She added that bridging these differences requires understanding, and dialogue.

Amherst as a town is celebrated for its inclusivity Herman said, but the allegations highlight "deeper, underlying currents within the school district..."

Regarding allegations about her former assistant, Herman said the matter was addressed promptly.

“I met with the employee alongside human resources to discuss the concerns and ensure the appropriate steps were taken. As this is a personnel matter, further details cannot be shared...,"Herman said.

Herman expressed disappointment about the anonymous nature of the allegations.

“I have consistently invited [the school community] to engage in direct conversations about their concerns," Herman said.

The attacks feel personal rather than professional, she said.

This is a developing story.

