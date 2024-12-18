© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support trusted, local journalism today!

The percentage of foster youth who earn degrees is low. A program aims to change that

By Megan Pauly
Published December 18, 2024 at 5:42 PM EST

Former foster youth earn degrees at a lower rate compared with the general population. A program in Virginia is trying to change that.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Megan Pauly

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.