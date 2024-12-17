Palestinians learn about atrocities Syria's Assad carried out against his own people
As horrific details emerge from Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's jails, many question the man who once claimed to champion their cause.
Copyright 2024 NPR
As horrific details emerge from Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's jails, many question the man who once claimed to champion their cause.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.