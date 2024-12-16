© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support trusted, local journalism today!

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published December 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST

Concerns over what kind of Syria the new conservative Sunni Islamist leadership will build. Renewed hope for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. ABC pays to settle Trump's defamation lawsuit.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.