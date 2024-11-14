© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher OR $10k in cash in NHPR's 1st Holiday Raffle!

What it takes to run the Department of Defense

By Steve Inskeep
Published November 14, 2024 at 4:04 AM EST

Following the nomination of Fox News host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense, we ask a retired Marine colonel and military expert Mark Cancian what it takes to run the DOD.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.