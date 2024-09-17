© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You could win a trip for 2 to St. Maarten when you make a gift to NHPR. Consider becoming a sustaining member or increase your current monthly amount for an even bigger impact for independent journalism in the Granite State. Your support matters now more than ever.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
A Martínez
Published September 17, 2024 at 3:58 AM EDT

The man accused of planning to assassinate Donald Trump wanted to fight in Ukraine. Ohio state police to monitor schools in Springfield. Media magnate Rupert Murdoch is facing his children in court.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.