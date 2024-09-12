Why a lawyer enrolled in trade school
Darnell Epps is a Yale trained lawyer who is bent on solving a non-legal problem: a shortage in manufacturing workers. He enrolled at vocational school to get a better idea of the job market.
Copyright 2024 NPR
