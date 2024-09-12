Three wildfires in southern California have burned more than 100,000 acres
Three wildfires are burning in southern California, threatening tens of thousands of structures, prompting evacuations and degrading air quality.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Three wildfires are burning in southern California, threatening tens of thousands of structures, prompting evacuations and degrading air quality.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.