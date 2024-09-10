Jorge Ramos, who's anchored the news for nearly 4 decades, is leaving Univision
One of the longest serving anchors in U.S. television news history is stepping down. Univision anchor Jorge Ramos made his announcement on Monday.
Copyright 2024 NPR
