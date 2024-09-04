© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today for your chance to win a trip to Hawaii!

Walz and Trump compete for union support in Wisconsin

By Chuck Quirmbach
Published September 4, 2024 at 4:32 PM EDT

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump compete for union support as both address labor issues in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August, 2018, as Innovation Reporter, covering developments in science, health and business.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.