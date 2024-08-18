Heavy rain pounds southwestern CT, leading to street flooding, water rescues, stranded campers

Heavy rain pounded southwestern Connecticut Sunday afternoon, leading to flooded roads and basements, water rescues and even mudslides.

At least two people have died from the storms, state police said.

In western New Haven County, authorities on Monday recovered two bodies, which are believed to be those of two women reported missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in the town of Oxford.

Nearby, in Southbury, dozens of campers were rescued late Sunday after being stranded at a state park due to a washed-out bridge. Officials said they were safe.

Fairfield and New Haven counties were hit hardest. Some areas saw between 6 and 10 inches of rain, with 1 to 2 inches of precipitation falling each hour, weather officials said. More rain is possible across Connecticut on Monday.

Officials were warning people to stay home during the storm and that motorists should never drive through flooded streets or intersections and to instead turn around.

Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state emergency, describing the storm as "historic" for some areas of Connecticut. He said he and state emergency managers have been working with local officials regarding the storm's aftermath. Urban search and rescue teams helped at least 100 people evacuate unsafe conditions as of Sunday evening, he said.

"Once daylight occurs, crews will be out to survey damage and begin clean-up," Lamont said. "If you live in the western portion of Connecticut, we are urging you to stay home if you can until the flooding has receded, and definitely do not ever attempt to drive through any flooded roads."

The rain was so heavy that the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency Sunday evening for central Fairfield County and northwestern New Haven County.

Flash flood warnings were also in effect Sunday evening for southwestern Hartford County, southeastern Litchfield County, as well as central Fairfield County and central New Haven County.

In Fairfield County, Danbury emergency crews responded to more than a dozen calls for water rescues, said Bernie Meehan, deputy chief with the Danbury Fire Department.

“People insist upon driving into deep water, and they get in harm's way, and the fire department has to go rescue them,” Meehan said.

There was at least one mudslide in Danbury but it was under control, officials said.

A 110-unit elderly housing complex flooded quickly and emergency responders helped residents get out, including carrying one woman who was “basically on life support” through flood waters to get to an ambulance to be transported to a hospital, Meehan said.

Crews also evacuated pets.

“They wouldn’t leave without their pets,” he said.

More than 40 campers stranded in Southbury

In New Haven County, 43 campers and three state workers were stranded at Kettletown State Park in Southbury due to a washed-out bridge.

State and local officials worked to evacuate campers and the staff members with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The campers were not in danger and are safe, DEEP officials said.

Across Southbury, crews were responding to emergencies and road closures.

Southbury Police were advising residents to stay home. The department said on social media that emergency responders will "only be dispatched for residential flooding that presents an immediate risk to safety."

Police said late Sunday that there were about 800 power outages and 15 roads were closed and several other roads were partially closed.

In Oxford, town buildings are closed on Monday. First Selectman George Temple issued a plea on Facebook Sunday evening.

"This is not the time to venture out for any reason," Temple said, saying the town was experiencing "significant flooding, mudslides and other hazardous conditions."

He noted the fire and police departments were stretched thin as they were responding to various calls.

About 5 miles east of Oxford, in the town of Beacon Falls, firefighters rescued more than a dozen people from a flooded restaurant on Sunday. Floodwaters trapped 18 people inside the Brookside Inn Restaurant, and there were concerns that the restaurant’s structure might be compromised. Firefighters used an aerial ladder to get the people out of the restaurant and rescue a resident in a nearby apartment.

“The water is literally enveloping this whole restaurant. There was no where for them to go,” said Jeremy Rodrigo, a volunteer firefighter in Beacon Falls. “And we were worried about the structural integrity of the restaurant because there are literally cars floating by and large objects that were hitting the building.”

In Fairfield County, in the town of Redding, officials said flooded streams and rivers overflowed onto roads and bridges. Emergency crews were responding to assist motorists stuck in water.

Sunday's weather a 'one-two punch'

In Stamford, various buildings suffered flooding. Pilgrim Towers, a senior housing complex, had garage flooding, resulting in some vehicles being covered with water. Nobody was hurt, said Deputy Chief Philip Hayes with the Stamford Fire Department.

“We did do a door-to-door knock to make sure that everybody was OK, that they didn't need anything, didn't need any medicines,” he said.

Hayes described Sunday's events as a “one-two punch.”

First, the heavy rain coincided with high tide, resulting in flooding in some areas. The second punch was river flooding, he said.

Stamford crews on Sunday morning responded to 10 vehicles where motorists needed help with floodwaters; no one was seriously hurt, Hayes said.

“Unfortunately, some people try to pass it with their vehicles that just are too low to the ground, and they get trapped in the water, and we send our engines out there,” he said. “People with special suits go out, and we take the people out of danger and bring them to safety.”

Monday forecast

Rain and scattered thunderstorms are possible across parts of Connecticut on Monday, with highs in the low 80s. Even small amounts of rain could cause issues with ground that's already saturated from Sunday's storms.

Tuesday will be cloudy, with some showers possible in the morning, but otherwise will be dry and cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

Connecticut Public's Lori Mack, Garett Argianas and Eric Aasen and The Associated Press contributed to this report.