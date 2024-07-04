It's Election Day in the U.K. -- the Labour Party is favored to return to power
Britons are electing a new parliament and prime minister. Polls forecast victory for the center-left Labour Party, but low turnout could change that.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Britons are electing a new parliament and prime minister. Polls forecast victory for the center-left Labour Party, but low turnout could change that.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.