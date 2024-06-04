© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism and you could win a trip to Reykjavik, Iceland OR London, England!

Attorney General Merrick Garland clashes with House Republicans

By Carrie Johnson
Published June 4, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT

Merrick Garland appeared for a contentious hearing with the Republican led House Judiciary Committee and faced questions about sensitive political prosecutions.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.